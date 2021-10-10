The hype over Liverpool’s new addition intensifies as Ibrahima Konate sticks to his game plan.

Ibrahima Konate’s delayed absorption into Liverpool should come as no surprise.

The former RB Leipzig centre-back may have been the Reds’ only summer signing at a cost of £36 million, but his limited playing time so far reflects Jurgen Klopp’s tried-and-trusted style.

Konate has appeared in just two of Liverpool’s ten games this season, and he is being forced to bide his time in a defensive unit that now includes Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Virgil van Dijk, all of whom are fit again.

Last month, the France Under-21 international played alongside Gomez in the Carabao Cup win over Norwich, with his only Premier League appearance coming against Crystal Palace by the same scoreline on September 18.

From the outside, it may appear strange that Liverpool’s big-money summer signing – a guy brought in to address the club’s most serious problem last season – has played so little in his first two months at Anfield.

Those who have followed Klopp and his staff’s tactics over the last six years will notice that Konate’s journey is similar to that of some of the greats who have come before him.

Fabinho, a £40 million midfielder whose value in the defensive setup has now surpassed that of Van Dijk and Alisson Becker, has likewise been forced to wait for his turn in the club.

His first Premier League appearance for the Reds occurred at the end of October in the team’s 11th match of the season.

Before being trusted to start games at Anfield, the Brazil international was required to learn the rhythms of the Klopp midfield, with little consideration for the large fee paid to Monaco for his talents.

By the end of the season, Fabinho had established himself as a vital cog in Liverpool’s three-man engine room, and he capped it off by assisting Liverpool achieve their sixth European Cup, this time in Madrid.

Andy Robertson is another outstanding performer who did not rise to prominence at Liverpool overnight.

Before Alberto Moreno's injury, the Scotland captain had only started four of the 24 games he had played in.