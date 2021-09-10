The huge FSG poll: What are your thoughts on Liverpool’s current direction?

Liverpool has been owned by Fenway Sports Group since October 2010, and it has been a fruitful 11 years for the team.

Under their ownership, Liverpool has won the Champions League, Premier League, and Club World Cup, as well as assembling arguably one of the finest teams in the club’s history.

The Reds will almost certainly be successful in the future with Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

However, as Premier League opponents spent heavily this summer, fans appear to be divided on John W Henry and his team.

Liverpool only signed one player, Ibrahima Konate, and instead focused on re-signing key players.

FSG has been chastised for their lack of investing, which could be costly this season.

It’s now your turn to speak up.

We’d like to hear your thoughts on FSG and the club’s current path, as well as their greatest successes and setbacks.