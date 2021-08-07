The hotel was taken aback when a guest left a negative Google review before it had opened.

Only a few weeks ago, the Baltic Hotel on Jamaica Street unveiled its 58 rooms to the public.

It is the first hotel in the Baltic Triangle, and its proprietors describe it as “a location where punk art meets urban elegance and classic hip combines synonymously with effortless cool.”

However, three months before to the hotel’s opening, a critic gave it three stars and simply stated, “Currently being remodeled.”

The hotel’s owner responded to the Google review by saying they were “confused” because the property wasn’t open at the time it was written.

“The Hotel is now not functioning but will be soon,” they said.

“We’re a little perplexed as to why you choose to submit a three-star rating for a hotel that you haven’t visited.

“Perhaps you might stay with us once we are fully operational and provide a fair evaluation based on your experience.”

The Baltic Hotel has only been open for a few weeks, but it already has 85 percent five-star Google reviews.

The three-star review, on the other hand, has lowered the average Google review rating to 4.7 stars.

The Baltic Hotel operations director Duncan Stewart told The Washington Newsday, “We were astonished at what is clearly a spiteful remark from someone who has never been at the hotel – especially since this comment and review was left before we had even opened!”

“The Baltic Hotel is an extremely stunning place to stay, and we spent over £7 million to create the first hotel in Liverpool’s burgeoning Baltic Triangle.

“With music memorabilia covering the walls and elegant lounge areas, each of our 58 rooms exudes an eclectic, one-of-a-kind vibe. Some spaces include Peloton bikes, while others have spectacular views of the city and the Mersey River. A fully equipped Marshall speaker mini-bar and interactive tablet controls are included in every room.

"The Baltic Hotel is located in a former weapons factory and warehouse.

