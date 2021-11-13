The history of Liverpool’s oldest Chinese restaurant and how it came to be regarded as a Scouse institution.

For decades, a Scouse institution has been a family-run restaurant providing authentic Northern Chinese foods passed down through the generations.

Yuet Ben, which means “honored guest,” first opened in 1968 on Great George Street in the heart of the city.

The restaurant has been on Upper Duke Street since 1978, and creator Yuh Ho Yau’s distinctive brand of northern Chinese cuisine is still served.

Yuet Ben, one of Liverpool’s oldest Chinese restaurants, has long welcomed regulars and celebrities alike.

Cliff Richard, Dawn French, and Les Dennis are among the celebrities that have dined at the restaurant over the years. The family-run restaurant has also gained international acclaim and has been featured on television cooking shows throughout the world.

Since 1992, Yuh’s daughter Theresa and her husband Terry Lim have run the business, which Yuh’s father-in-law taught him as a waiter decades earlier.

The Washington Newsday quoted Terry Lim, 65, as saying: “Yuet Ben’s origins may be traced back to my father-in-law in 1968. We claim to be Liverpool’s longest continuously family-run Chinese restaurant because we’ve been around since then.

“I’m sure there are others that were founded far earlier and are still in operation, but they have had new owners with the same company name. The Yuet Ben, on the other hand, is still in the family.” Yuh Ho, Terry’s father-in-law, was born in Yantai, Shandong, and moved to Dalian at the age of 16 to master culinary skills.

The father of four worked in restaurants in Beijing, Hong Kong, and New York before settling in Liverpool.

Terry stated, “He had friends from the same village who had arrived in Liverpool much earlier and were opening a Peking restaurant. He was requested to join them, so he traveled to Liverpool.

“He was an employee in the first year of the Yuet Ben’s existence. However, when the business’s partnership broke through, the remaining partner offered him the position, and that’s how he got to be a partner in the Yuet Ben and finally the owner.

"He enlisted the assistance of his entire family.