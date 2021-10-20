The history of Jamie and Louise Redknapp’s relationship, from their fairytale wedding through their hasty divorce.

Jamie Redknapp married his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson in a tiny ceremony on Monday, and the wedding is said to have taken ex-wife Louise Redknapp by surprise.

In a 25-second hearing four years ago, the former Liverpool FC midfielder and Eternal star divorced after nearly two decades of marriage.

Jamie and Louise have two kids, Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, who are said to have attended their father’s second wedding, which took place at the Chelsea Register Office in West London.

Louise Redknapp finally speaks out about Jamie Redknapp’s wedding.

Louise found out early this year that her ex-husband was expecting another child, which she says ‘knocked her sideways.’

Jamie and Louise were formerly seen as a golden celebrity couple in the United Kingdom, but it became evident that their relationship was far from ideal.

From beginning to end, we examined the power couple’s relationship.

The initial meeting

When Louise was on tour with Eternal, who were supporting Take That, Jamie and Louise met through mutual friend Robbie Williams.

The music artist, on the other hand, insisted that the duo start off as friends.

“He was a young, good-looking footballer,” Louise told The Times. I wasn’t foolish, which is why I didn’t go out with him for such a long time.” Beach wedding in the Tropics In June 1998, the couple tied the knot in a low-key, private ceremony after a whirlwind holiday wedding.

Jamie proposed to Louise on the beach in Bermuda, and they married within a week.

Louise, who was 23 at the time of the couple’s wedding, told the Daily Mail that neither of them wanted a “huge, glittering wedding,” so they chose a small, intimate celebration instead.

She gave up her job to raise her children.

She was named the sexiest lady of the decade by the men’s magazine FHM in 2004. But, when she found out she was pregnant, she took a step back from her job.

Charley, the couple’s first son, was born in 2004, and Beau, the couple’s second son, was born in 2008.

While Louise focused on raising a family, Jamie’s career took off, first as a professional player and then as a businessman. “The summary has come to an end.”