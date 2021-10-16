The ‘greatest moment of his life,’ according to Anthony Gordon, was what Everton fans did at Old Trafford.

As Anthony Gordon sprinted off the pitch at Old Trafford after pouring his heart and soul into another Everton performance, he was greeted with applause by the visiting fans in the renowned stadium’s corner.

“Ohhh Anthony Gordon!” chanted fans who had traveled the short distance down the East Lancs to see their team put up a tenacious and spirited display.

The winger was one of the highlights of his time on the pitch, and he loved the loud chants of his own name reverberating across Manchester United’s famed stadium.

Even as the question is being posed, a smile appears on his face as he recalls a moment he has been anticipating.

“To be honest, that was perhaps the best moment of my life,” Gordon said. That’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid… I’m not sure how old I am.

“I’ve always enjoyed hearing the fans sing, so it was probably more enjoyable than scoring a goal.” I’ve always loved it when people sing my name, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciated it.” Even after the absence of Alex Iwobi was established, some may have been shocked to see Gordon’s name on the starting lineup just before the international break.

In reality, just as he was in the dark about the situation during his first senior start against Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby during lockdown, the winger was in the dark about the scenario until just hours before the game.

And, while he believes he put in a solid performance against United, the 20-year-old is well aware that now is not the time to rest on his laurels.

Instead, now is the time to hunker down and show the world what he’s made of.

When asked when he learned he’d be starting against United, Gordon said, “A couple of hours before the game, which I prefer because it gives you less time to think about it.” So I only had a couple of hours to get ready, which I much enjoy.

“I thought that was a solid performance, but it really depends on what I do next.” “I need to build on that and use it as a foundation.” “The summary comes to an end.”