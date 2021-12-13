The government’s website has run out of lateral flow tests as the rules are poised to change.

Those attempting to order lateral flow testing this morning received an error message instructing them to try again later.

The notice read as follows: “There are no more available home tests.

“There are currently no more home test kits available.

“Please try again later. You can also try to schedule a test site appointment again.” The increase in demand follows the government’s announcement of new guidelines for double-jabbed Covid cases’ close relatives.

Normally, anyone who comes into touch with someone who has tested positive for the virus would receive a notice from Track and Trace instructing them to isolate, but that is no longer the case, as daily testing is now being used instead.

Anyone who has been completely vaccinated and has come into contact with an infectious person will be required to do daily lateral flow tests for the next seven days starting Tuesday.

If they come into touch with someone who has Covid-19, unvaccinated adults must continue to self-isolate for ten days.

Boris Johnson urged everyone eligible to “get boosted immediately” in a speech to the nation on Sunday night, as the Omicron form of the virus sweeps across the UK.

He has verified that everyone aged 18 and up would be able to acquire their booster before the New Year, a month earlier than the previous objective of boosting all adults by the end of January.

Boris Johnson also warned people not to “make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t damage you” in a speech on Sunday night.

“At this point, our scientists cannot say if it is any less severe,” the Prime Minister said, “and even if that were true, a wave of Omicron… may result in many deaths.”

On Wednesday, bookings for booster shots will open for all adults aged 18 and up.