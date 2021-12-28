The genuine age of the Chase competitor astounds spectators.

Many viewers mistook a participant on The Chase for someone in his early twenties when he revealed his true age.

Dave, Gabrielle, Joseph, and Mary were all on The Chase tonight with the hopes of winning thousands of pounds.

Dave, the squad’s first player, got off to a good start, earning £6,000 for the team.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s highest-paid soap stars are on ITV’s Emmerdale and Coronation Street, respectively.

Gabrielle, on the other hand, was not so fortunate, as she only managed £2,000 in the cash builder before being ousted in the head to head.

Joseph from Liverpool, on the other hand, drew the attention of the audience.

With his genuine age, the artist, who performs in the Cavern Club, astounded fans of the show.

Many people assumed Joseph was in his twenties, however it was later proven that he is 41 years old.

Viewers were taken aback by their finding and flocked to Twitter to express their shock.

Darren wrote on Twitter: “Is Joseph 41 years old? I guessed he was in his twenties.” Another person stated: “What are you talking about?! He has such a youthful appearance!” Fiona continued: “I’d want to try Joseph’s moisturizer. 41? He appears to be in his thirties.” “Little bit in love with Joseph and his jazzy shirt,” Tegan said. Fortunately, Joseph’s additional years paid off when he won £5,000 in the cash builder.

In a head-to-head match with The Beast, he faced a one-question shootout but advanced to the final, where he earned £11,000.