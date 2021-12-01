The gap between Liverpool and Everton is perfectly summed up by John Henry.

On Wednesday night, Liverpool will play Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season, with the two teams currently having quite different fortunes on and off the field.

The Reds are in third place in the Premier League and are considered one of the top three contenders for the title, while Everton are in 14th place and haven’t won a game since September.

There are a plethora of reasons for the stark disparity between the two neighboring clubs, with much of it connected to their football operations during the last decade.

Liverpool’s recruiting has resulted in a complete transformation of the club’s standing, which was previously difficult under Fenway Sports Group.

Before FSG took over, the Reds purchased ageing players like Christian Poulsen, Joe Cole, and Paul Konchesky, as well as young stars like Luis Alberto who had potential but weren’t yet ready to compete in England’s top division.

Liverpool frequently changed the manager in charge of the players. Roy Hodgson was unsuitable to Anfield and was replaced by Kenny Dalglish after only six months in management, before being replaced by Brendan Rodgers 18 months later.

The club lacked direction and acumen at first, but FSG gradually began to make sound sporting judgments. Liverpool’s transfers began to be influenced by Michael Edwards, and Rodgers’ successor, Jurgen Klopp, was named.

The Reds streamlined their scouting department and began to uncover players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Gini Wijnaldum, and Andy Robertson, to mention a few, who could contribute right away while also possessing the potential to reach the top of the game.

Each player embodied Klopp’s ferocious brand of football, and Liverpool developed an alignment from top to bottom over time. At the moment, the supporters, staff, academy, and players are all unified, which is more than can be said about the Blues.

Many of the issues that existed at Anfield in 2010 still exist at Everton, with many of them emanating from the sporting decisions made under Farhad Moshiri, who became a major shareholder in 2016.

The Iranian-born industrialist brought money to Goodison Park, but the team has struggled since then. “The summary has come to an end.”