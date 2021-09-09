The full list of 16 Covid variations found in England.

It’s been over two months since “Freedom Day,” and coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom are still on the rise.

On July 19, the majority of Covid-19 limitations were withdrawn, allowing UK citizens to enjoy a range of new freedoms for the first time since March 2020.

Nightclubs reopened for the first time in 16 months, and face coverings are no longer required.

According to the Mirror, the newfound independence has resulted in an increase in cases.

Numbers were declining as a result of the limitations, but they have since risen again.

On Wednesday, it was disclosed that the mortality toll in the United Kingdom had grown by 191 people, with cases up 15%.

A total of 38,975 new cases were also announced, just one day after numbers revealed that the number of deaths had doubled in a week.

With the rise in case numbers has come the appearance of new coronavirus strains, raising questions about whether the current vaccinations can battle them.

Variants are being researched and tracked as people test positive for them, and numbers are published on the government’s website showing the number of new instances since the last update, as well as the overall number of cases thus far.

Here is the complete list of Covid variations of concern that are being closely monitored, as well as the number of instances that have been reported so far…

This variation was discovered and sequenced for the first time in the UK in September 2020.

So date, 277, 588 persons in the UK have contracted the Alpha strain, with 226,855 of the total cases occurring in England. It has expanded to over 50 nations so far.

The N501Y mutation, which can be seen in the Alpha strain, may make it easier for the virus to spread.

There have been 1,093 instances of the Beta type in the UK so far, according to data up to August 25.

England has 979 cases, Northern Ireland has 9, Scotland has 62, and Wales has 43.

The Beta variety was discovered for the first time in South Africa, but it has now been found in at least 20 other nations. Like the Alpha variety, Beta has the N501Y mutation, which makes it easier for the virus to spread.

E484K, a crucial mutation in Beta, is also present. “The summary has come to an end.”