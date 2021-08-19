The FSG transaction teaches Liverpool a lesson, as it avoids a Man United transfer blunder.

Alisson Becker, Liverpool’s goalkeeper, received a lot of praise for his performance against Norwich City in the Reds’ Premier League opener.

The goalkeeper started his fourth season with Liverpool with a bang, keeping away a Teemu Pukki chance in the first half then making sensational stops to deny Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson in the closing five minutes to ensure the Reds preserved a clean sheet.

It’s no wonder that the club and fans were overjoyed when he signed a new long-term contract earlier this month, which would keep him with the club until 2027.

The Brazilian is one of four crucial players to sign new contracts with the Reds this summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk joining him.

Liverpool’s focus this transfer window appears to be on retention, despite the fact that the club completed its biggest deal early on with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Despite fans’ desire to see fresh faces in the squad, they can rest comfortable that one of their most important players, Alisson, has committed his future to the club for the next six years.

A goalkeeper is a difficult player to replace, as both Liverpool and Manchester United will know all too well.

In 1999, legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel decided to leave Manchester United for Sporting Lisbon after a stellar career with the Red Devils.

Mark Bosnich, Raymond van der Gouw, Fabien Barthez, Roy Carroll, and Tim Howard were all charged with filling the shoes of the Denmark international in the years that followed.

None of them were actually suitable.

It wasn’t until 2005 that they finally found a long-term solution in Edwin van der Sar.

The Manchester club needed six years to replace Schmeichel, and they made sure the same thing didn’t happen when van der Sar retired in 2011, by appointing David de Gea as his successor.

Even now, though, there is ambiguity around the post, with both De Gea and Dean Henderson, a United academy product, vying for the job. “The summary has come to an end.”