The frustrating Sadio Mane theme continues, as a statistic highlights the Liverpool star’s woes.

Liverpool had a pleasant afternoon against Southampton on Saturday.

The Reds punished Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side with goals from Diogo Jota (2), Thiago Alcantara, and Virgil van Dijk, who were unable to reproduce the point they gained on the road at Manchester City back in September.

It might have been a lot worse for the Saints.

Liverpool squandered several chances in the game, including one on the stroke of half-time when Mohamed Salah failed to pick out both Jota and Sadio Mane inside the box after driving forwards.

During the first half, the Reds had a goal disallowed as Mane was adjudged to be in an offside position before to heading home from Andy Robertson’s pinpoint free-kick ball.

This was the second time in three days that the Senegalese star had seen a goal at Anfield disallowed by the officials.

Indeed, Mane thought he had given Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in their Champions League triumph over Porto on Wednesday, only for VAR to rule it out.

The 29-year-terrible old’s luck in the last third is starting to become something of a repeating trend for him, as evidenced by one statistic that tells the story of his misfortunes.

Since VAR was implemented for the start of the 2019/20 season, no other Premier League player has had more goals taken away from them than the Liverpool forward, who has been denied an additional five goals by the system.

During the first season of VAR, the former Southampton man had two strikes disallowed, the first for a handball prior to scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

VAR came back to haunt Mane two months later in December 2019, when his header against Watford was taken away owing to the tiniest of margins.

Last season was certainly Liverpool’s worst experience with VAR, with a lot of controversial rulings going against the squad.

One of those contentious decisions came in the Merseyside derby, when the Reds were denied a late Jordan Henderson winner at Goodison Park.

