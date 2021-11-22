The former Blundell family home is on the market for over £1.5 million.

This magnificent five-bedroom home in Blundellsands is up for sale for £1,495,000.

The one-of-a-kind property, which is surrounded by immaculate grounds, was once the home of the Blundell family, whose name inspired the Blundellsands moniker.

‘Warren House,’ as it is known, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

Many of the property’s original character characteristics have been preserved, and it has high-quality fixtures throughout.

The house is also in a great location for accessing some of the area’s most popular attractions, such as the beachfront, West Lancashire Golf Club, Blundellsands and Crosby train stations, as well as nearby schools and other amenities.

The possibility to buy the home has been characterized as a “unique opportunity to acquire a beautiful double fronted detached dwelling in a desirable residential neighbourhood of Blundellsands” by estate brokers Berkeley Shaw in Crosby.

The house consists of an entrance hall, three reception rooms, a breakfast room with access to a fitted dining kitchen, and a cloakroom on the ground floor. There are five bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, with the master bedroom having an en-suite shower room.

The basement is undergoing renovations at the moment.

The apartment includes double glazing and gas central heating, as well as a security alarm system.

The property is surrounded by well-kept grass, shrubbery, and trees and is entered through a circular road.

The exterior of the house is pure white, with flawlessly uniformed windows.

When you walk through the entrance door, you’ll find yourself in a hallway with a polished wooden floor and adjacent doors leading to the ground-level rooms.

The three reception rooms are painted in a grey-blue palette, while the kitchen, which includes a breakfast bar and space for a dining table, is marble white.

Over the breakfast bar, there is a chandelier with hanging lighting.

The property has luxurious grey carpets throughout, with the exception of the kitchen and the entrance hall.

The stairwell to the second story has an eye-catching window element that overlooks the property’s circular drive way.

The bedrooms are well proportioned, with more than