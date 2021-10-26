The first Woolworths store in the United Kingdom opened on Church Street in Liverpool.

Woolworths holds a special place in our hearts.

Woolies was the hub of our high-street visits, the ideal location to buy Christmas presents, and the place to go to pick and mix goodies.

Unfortunately, the Woolworths ideal perished in 2009 when the firm went bankrupt in the United Kingdom, yet many people remember the store.

The F.W Woolworth Company, based in the United States, deployed a small team to the United Kingdom to grow its operations.

Woolworth’s founder Frank Winfield Woolworth chose Liverpool, a port city that was one of the largest in the British Empire at the time.

The busy seaport had impressed the American mogul, who praised its industry, civic pride, and superb transportation infrastructure.

The city’s public structures and “magnificent” electric railway had particularly struck him.

F.W Woolworth rented a well-equipped store with three sales floors and entrances on Church Street and Williamson Street around the corner.

The Church Street store’s launch was a massive undertaking.

They had to find and obtain a similar selection of products to those stored on the other side of the water, but made and supplied from European manufacturers, in addition to recruiting and training a team of Liverpudlian workers.

They also had to compete with major retailers such as Marks & Spencer.

The modest crew of Woolworth’s pioneers launched the Liverpool store on November 5, 1909, only five months after setting sail for Britain.

The shop opened with a number of threepenny and sixpenny lines, which were equivalent to the five and tenpenny lines that had brought the store fame in America.

Fred Moore Woolworth, Frank Woolworth’s second cousin, was named managing director of international subsidiaries, with responsibility for the Liverpool store.

Several Liverpool newspapers, including the Post and The Washington Newsday, advertised the new store’s opening.

On November 4, dignitaries, shops, and media were invited to join the employees for a pre-opening ceremony.