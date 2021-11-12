The first police officer on the scene of the Manchester Arena attack has died.

On Thursday, November 4, PC Jane Bridgewater, who had been with the force for almost 23 years, died as a result of medical issues.

Following the 2017 arena bombing, which killed 23 people and injured over 1,000 more, the committed officer was one of the first on the scene.

PC Bridgewater is said to have performed CPR and first aid on two victims who later died as a result of their injuries.

“It is with great sadness that we can report that a serving police officer, PC Jane Bridgewater, very sadly passed away on November 4th due to medical problems,” Chief Superintendent Glen Alderson stated.

“Jane was stationed in Manchester and had served in the British Transport Police for almost twenty years, including being one of the first on the scene during the Arena bombing in May 2017.

“Our hearts go out to her wife Bernie, her family, and everyone who knew and loved her.”

The British Transport Police Federation sent another tribute, saying: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of PC Jane Bridgewater.

“Jane’s death came as a complete surprise to us all.

“She was a well-liked and respected colleague who had worked at BTP for almost 23 years.

“Jane’s wife, family, friends, and coworkers are in our thoughts and prayers.

“Clearly, this will be a tough moment for many in BTP; if you are touched by this tragic news, please seek support from your Federation, line managers, or coworkers.”

People expressed their condolences in response to a statement posted on British Transport Police’s Facebook page following the news of her death.

Alison Molloy made the following comment: “It breaks my heart to hear such dreadful news. Jane was a classmate of mine at school, and I have many wonderful memories of her xxx RIP Jane, and my heartfelt condolences to her wife and family xxx “..

Adele Wilkinson expressed herself as follows: “PC Bridgwater dealt with a terrifying incident that occurred on a train between Liverpool and Manchester. She was extremely pleasant and accommodating, and she kept me informed at all times. Oh, my.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”