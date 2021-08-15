The first image of a man died in a motorcycle accident as his family pays tribute.

A poignant tribute has been paid to a guy who was killed in a motorcycle accident by his family.

Mathew On Friday, Luke Bright, also known as Matty or Luke, was riding his motorcycle on Ferry Road in Eastham, Wirral, when he collided with a wall.

The 27-year-old, from Chester, was sent to the hospital but died shortly after.

On Saturday, flowers and a blue Yahama motorcycle shirt embroidered with handwritten notes, including the words “RIP Luke Bright,” were left at the crash site.

The family described Mathew as a man who had “a wonderful passion for life and was always the life and soul of the party” in a tribute to him shared with The Washington Newsday.

“He lived life to the fullest [and]will be greatly missed by all his family and everyone who knew him,” they stated.

“He was taken from us far too soon, may he rest in peace. There’s no stopping you now, so soar.”

A Gofundme page has been established to raise funds for the 27-year-burial old’s and to give him “the send off he deserves.”

On Saturday, August 21, a tribute will be held in Upton Park, Chester, where balloons will be released in Luke’s honor.

“We are asking all Luke’s friends and family to come to Upton Park to have a gathering to set off some balloons and reminisce on all the crazy and fantastic times we have had with Luke,” reads a note on the website.

“Please do not obstruct the roadways by parking your automobile near the library.

“On the 21st of August, we will all gather at 7 p.m. Could you please come on your motorcycle if you possess one? That was his favorite thing in the world, and I know it would mean a lot to his family.”

On Facebook, dozens of people paid tribute to the popular motorcyclist, with one person describing him as a “wonderful honest boy” who died far too soon.

“Absolutely gutted to learn Luke Bright has gained his wings far too soon,” they said.

“It’s so sad! Such a sweet, sincere young man who always smiled!”

