The first Afghan migrants in Liverpool describe their perilous journey and the wonderful welcome they received from Scousers.

Some of the first Afghan refugees to arrive in Liverpool after the Taliban took control of the country have described their horrific escape and how the city has welcomed them with open arms.

Huge numbers of people fled their country in fear of their lives after the Taliban took power this summer.

Liverpool was one of the first places in the UK to officially announce that it would accept Afghan refugees, and 100 people are currently being housed in a hotel by the city government.

Some of the hotel’s residents have now spoken out about their ordeals and the city of Liverpool’s treatment of them.

Dr. Maryam Ghaleb and her family were among the city’s initial arrivals.

She stated, ” “It was a nightmare from the moment the Taliban seized over and forced us to flee.

“The security situation was deteriorating, and they were recently targeting doctors, which made it worse because I am a doctor and the wife of a government employee who is active. Women in leadership are not something they pay attention to.

“We scheduled a trip the same night the Taliban landed, and we were on a plane with so many people on board that we couldn’t fly, so we had to return home.

“On the 18th, we got a call that we might be evacuated.”

“It was a relief for me that I got the kids to safety,” she continued, “but I left my parents behind; clearly, everyone left someone behind who couldn’t bring them with them.”

People all across Liverpool have been collecting clothes, toiletries, and other goods, as well as donating money to local charity that are assisting individuals who have recently arrived in the city.

Maryam remarked of the residents in the area, ” “They have a soft spot in their hearts for us and have been quite kind. I see individuals here striving to help everyone, particularly the volunteer work for clothing, education, and children’s activities.

“Overall, it’s a wonderful facility with nice people.”

To assist, classrooms have been set up in the hotel. “The summary has come to an end.”