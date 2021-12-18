The final routine of BBC Strictly Come Dancing leaves spectators wondering the same thing.

In tonight’s Grand Final, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice defeated John Whaite and Johannes Radebe to win the Glitterball.

The grand finale ended a season marred by covid outbreaks and injuries that threatened to destroy the entire program.

The most recent setback occurred just one day before the final, when AJ Odudu was forced to withdraw due to ligament tears in her ankle.

Each of the finalists was moved to tears at various points during the performance, bringing an emotional conclusion to a tumultuous season.

After John and Rose took a well-deserved respite after three tough performances, the episode’s final dance featured the season 19 finalists.

Tilly Ramsay, who was eliminated from the show in Week 10, was noticed missing by fans on Twitter.

“What happened to Tilly in the grand finale dance?” Cathy wondered.

“I couldn’t see Tilly Ramsey in the group dance, was she there and I just didn’t notice her?” Anthony wondered.

“Where is Tilly?” Eric wondered.

“Where was Tilly Ramsey, we missed her,” Sue said.

“Where was Tilly in the previous dance?” Mary wondered.

Tilly, on the other hand, had announced on Instagram that she would be missing the event on Wednesday because she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Robert Webb was also absent from the grand finale due to his inability to participate following his withdrawal from the show in Week 3 due to illness.