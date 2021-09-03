The fight between Jurgen Klopp and FSG can be seen in Liverpool’s net spending over the last decade.

In the most recent transfer window, each of the Premier League’s 20 teams signed an average of 6.7 players, although Liverpool was at the bottom of the pack.

The sole new player to join the club this summer is Ibrahima Konate, and the Reds made a profit in the transfer market by selling Marko Grujic, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Harry Wilson, among others.

They weren’t alone in this, as five other clubs in the division made more money from sales than they spent on new players, but that’s little comfort to the many Kopites who were pleading with the club to put more money into Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

While it’s easy to be depressed by a club’s net expenditure in a single window – or ecstatic if your team spent a lot and you’re into that sort of thing — looking at a team’s net spend over a longer period of time is significantly more illuminating.

Despite the fact that the transfer season has closed, Liverpool may still be able to recreate the Marko Grujic transaction.

The net investment in a single transfer window ignores the current roster and how many top players it currently has.

Arsenal has the greatest summer transfer spending deficit, but that is due to Mikel Arteta’s squad’s dire need for development. Whether or not you believe Liverpool should have spent more money this summer (and you probably do), there’s no doubt they already have a very quality bunch of players.

And they’ve amassed those excellent footballers by investing their money wisely over the last six years. According to a recent research from the CIES Football Observatory, there aren’t many clubs that have spent more money in the last decade than Liverpool.

The Reds have spent almost a billion euros on new players since the January transfer window opened in 2012, a total of £1.07 billion. It’s the ninth-highest total of any club over that time period, with the two Manchester clubs and Chelsea the only English teams above Liverpool in the table.

The fact that the Reds are only 13th in the table of transfer spending in the last three windows, which covers the time since the, is potentially revealing. “The summary has come to an end.”