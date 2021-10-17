The famous wife of Emmerdale actor Cain Dingle, his life-changing illness, and his charitable activities

Since joining the Emmerdale cast in 2000, Jeff Hordley has been a key component of the cast.

His legendary portrayal of the tumultuous Cain Dingle has made him a fan favorite among the soap’s viewers.

However, four years before he was cast in his career-defining role, the 51-year-old actor was afflicted with a life-altering illness.

After 6 years of stomach problems, the soap actor was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he was just 26 years old.

When he first started having troubles, he was a theatre student, but his doctor rejected his complaints as irritable bowel syndrome.

Jeff sought therapy from a physician after continuing to have symptoms, and he was diagnosed with the terrible illness.

Jeff’s mother had Crohn’s disease and died as a result of complications after surgery, and he has spoken about how terrified he was when he first received the news.

“Lying in a hospital bed and being told I had Crohn’s Disease was one of the most terrifying events of my life,” he told Mirror Online.

“My mother died from the same sickness when I was nine years old.” ‘Am I going to die, too?’ I wondered. Crohn’s disease affects about 120,000 people in the United Kingdom, and Jeff has since dedicated his time to raising awareness for Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

“You are not alone if you have Crohn’s or Colitis,” he stated, despite the fact that you may feel that way at times.

“I was afraid it would put a stop to my acting career.” Fortunately, it did not. Since 2000, I’ve been portraying Cain Dingle following surgery, medicine, and a strict diet.

“I know it’s embarrassing to bring it up, but even basic things like working near a restroom may make a huge difference – so don’t be scared to speak up.”

Since his original diagnosis, Jeff has surmounted his diagnosis to guarantee that his career has gone from strength to strength.

He met co-star Zoe Henry during his stay on the show.