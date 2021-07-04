The family of a 26-year-old ‘gent’ who was shot and killed in Huyton has released a photo of him.

New photos have been shared by the family of a man who was killed this week and was described as a “son, father, brother, and partner.”

Patrick Boyle, also known as Paddy, was shot twice in the chest in a street attack in Huyton on Thursday.

On July 1, about 5.55 p.m., a shooting occurred in broad daylight on Newway, just off East Prescot Road.

After firing two rounds at the victim, witnesses said they saw the gunman escape the area on a bike.

The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital by paramedics, but he died shortly after.

Paddy was hailed as a “beautiful lad” who was “building up a future” for his family, and tributes have poured in since his death.

Paddy was photographed on a beach with his dog as the sun was setting, according to Steven Peacock.

“Taken too soon big fella, to think you were setting a future for your kids one of the few people I know with a heart of gold, rest easy bro,” he said.

Jord Carter posted a photo of Paddy outside Anfield with the caption: “There are no words to describe how cruel this world is! Paddy Boyle, rest in peace.

“Such a gentleman, a genuine gentleman. To you and your lovely family, my heartfelt condolences.

“Thinking of you and your family, especially your best friend, knasher, and your lovely boy. Another angel too lovely for this earth has been returned by the gods; it’s simply a shame it came too soon for us.”

House-to-house, CCTV, and forensic investigations are still being conducted in the region by the police.

Any drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage should contact detectives.

The investigation’s main detective, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hurst, said: “We are assisting Mr. Boyle’s family during what must be a very trying time for them.

“They have lost a son, father, brother, and partner at a young age, and we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible for Mr Boyle’s disappearance to justice. The summary comes to a close.