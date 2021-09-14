The family of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the street is facing the “greatest battle yet.”

Hundreds of people from all around the world have come together to memorialize a 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death during the outbreak.

Colin McGinty, a Crosby resident, was 21 years old when he was pursued down a street by four men after a night out and stabbed 15 times.

On March 23, 2001, he was discovered collapsed in front of a tavern on Marsh Lane in Bootle.

The two doormen who killed the joiner killed him in a case of mistaken identity.

Colin had gone out for a night out with pals in Bootle the night before he died.

They opted to walk home, but as they approached Marsh Lane, a VW Golf drew up alongside them, revealing a gang of four men inside.

The group of buddies dispersed and fled.

Colin was familiar with the area and attempted to leap over a wall, but the gang caught up to him and stabbed him 15 times.

Colin McGinty was assassinated by two individuals, Michael Brown and Gary Hampton.

Following the event in 2001, Hampton and Brown were sentenced to life in prison, with the trial judge recommending that they serve at least 18 years apiece.

Colin McGinty’s family has decided to run the Virgin London Marathon in October to raise money for KnfeSavers blood control kits, which are distributed in areas with high youth footfall around the UK.

After the death of her brother in 2001, Laura Hughes launched In Memory of Colin McGinty, a #kNOwknifecrime effort with the goal of teaching young people about the consequences of knife crime and discouraging them from carrying knives and other weapons.

“In what would have been Colin’s 40th birthday year, my three surviving brothers and I agreed to run the Liverpool Rock n Roll half marathon in Colin’s memory,” Laura stated.

“We had no prior running experience, and once the news got out, we jumped from four to nearly 100 participants in that first race, all proudly wearing t-shirts with Colin’s face on the front.”

Laura has gathered over 200 individuals to run in just two years, despite the coronavirus pandemic.