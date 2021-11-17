The Exchange Flags in Liverpool will host a Winter Wonderland Christmas event.

Over the next four weeks, Liverpool’s Exchange Flags will host a Winter Wonderland Christmas event.

Guests may enjoy festive food and drink, as well as live entertainment, in a large winter tipi tent during Winter in the Square.

Music performances, DJs, a Christmas Jumper Rave, and other live entertainment will be available on specific nights.

Betty’s Kitchen will provide the cuisine, which will include 100 percent locally bred beef burgers, dirty fries, and a Christmas share box, at the Liverpool venue hosting Santa’s Stories and Christmas films in December.

Betty’s Waffle & Cream or Crunchie cheesecake are also available.

On Thursdays, walk-ins are free between 4 and 6 p.m., but you must make a reservation between 6 and 10 p.m.

On Fridays, walk-ins are welcome between 3 and 6 p.m., but you must make a reservation between 6 and 11 p.m.

Only reservations are accepted on Saturdays and Sundays.

All tickets are £12 per person and include a welcome drink as well as a 2-hour table reservation.

The Christmas Jumper Rave at Winter in the Square will take place on Friday, December 17. Between 3 and 6 p.m., there will be live DJs spinning all of your favorite Christmas tracks, and admission is free. After that, it’s all about bookings. The rave costs £12 and includes a welcome drink and a two-hour table reservation.

From November 17 to December 23, Winter in the Square takes place on Thursdays and Sundays. You can reserve a table by going to exchangeflagsevents.com or sending an email to [email protected]