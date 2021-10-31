The exact value of a £1 bootsale treasure astounded Antiques Roadshow guests.

An antique roadshow visitor was astounded when her £1 car boot sale purchase was appraised at £500.

On tonight’s episode of BBC Two, the experts appeared in the South East London suburbs of Eltham Palace, a National Trust building (October 31).

The nameless woman was the first hopeful guest on this show, and she was taken aback by the results.

She discovered the history of the piece she had bought on a whim because it was attractive after speaking with ceramics and glass expert Will Farmer.

“Well, there’s a name and a piece that everyone will recognize right now, and that’s the great William Moorcroft,” Farmer remarked.

“‘Great’ connotes immensity and grandeur, yet look, it’s a smidgeon.” It’s quite small.

“How did it get here?”

The lady revealed that she bought the artwork for £1 at a car boot sale some 25 years ago.

“A pound at a vehicle boot sale?” you might wonder. Incredulous, the farmer inquired. “Did you know what it was when you bought it?” No? So, what prompted you to purchase it?” The woman expressed her enjoyment of “the color and feel of it.”

“That’s very sweet, actually, if you look around there, there’s a nice little twin-handled type of what we call a loving cup,” Farmer continued.

“And it reads ‘Christmas and New Year’s Greeting’ around the rim, and it’s just a lovely little gem of a thing.”

“Created by William Moorcroft while working at James Macintyre & Co., and of course we have all the marks you’d expect to find underneath.” The WM stands for William Moorcraft, which is monogrammed directly over the James Mcintyre mark.

“Around 1900, Moorcroft was really coming into his own, starting to really establish his style – his tube line design, and charming small flowers,” says the author.

“Your pound investment on a lovely small piece of early William Moorcroft will now yield you a return of between £300 and £500,” says the expert.

“Well, that’s nice,” the woman said, completely surprised. That’s fantastic. That makes me really happy. Thank you very much.” “Early vehicle boot sale klaxon #AntiquesRoadshow,” one person posted. “She seemed genuinely astonished.” “The summary comes to an end.”