The Everton threat of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Moyes, and Rafa Benitez

Everton’s summer destination of choice for over a decade has been the United States, but their return next week will be their first in eight years.

The Blues will be aiming for a fresh vision under new manager Rafa Benitez rather than rehashing the same old patterns, unlike Eddie Murphy, who failed to impress reviewers after choosing 2021 for his Coming 2 America sequel, some 33 years after the popular original picture.

Everton will compete in two games in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium in a tournament named The Florida Cup.

On Sunday, July 25 (1:30 a.m. UK time), they face Colombian side Millonarios, followed by either Romelu Lukaku’s Serie A champions Internazionale or Mikel Arteta’s Premier League foes Arsenal on Thursday, July 29.

While a strong Evertonian contingent from England will be unable to go to support them owing to the global coronavirus outbreak, the Blues will rely on their American experience to put them in the correct frame of mind ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Long-serving Everton manager David Moyes, Benitez’s old opponent from across Stanley Park, was a big supporter of the US trips, having sent his Blues side across the Atlantic six times while in charge, with a seventh trip planned under successor Roberto Martinez before the Scot left the club.

Everton was strengthened by having USA goalie Tim Howard in their ranks for the majority of those excursions, so it will be interesting to see how well they are treated on this time.

Here’s a look at the games the Blues played during their ‘American Dream’ era, which lasted from 2004 to 2013.

Everton traveled to Houston to compete in the Copa De Tejas tournament, which was created to help establish Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium, home of the NFL team Houston Texans) as a football stadium and persuade Major League Soccer that the city would be a viable location for an expansion franchise, which was accomplished in 2006 with the formation of the Houston Dynamo.

The trip was regarded as a turning point in the Blues’ season under Moyes.

Despite losing top man Wayne Rooney that offseason, they finished 17th with just 39 points the previous season.