The event that launched Emma Raducanu’s career is returning to Liverpool.

This week, the competition that launched US Open Champion Emma Raducanu on her winning road returns to Liverpool.

The ITF Under-18 event is taking place this weekend at Liverpool Tennis Centre, and it is the same competition in which Raducanu made history by becoming the youngest-ever winner at the age of 13 in 2015.

Hundreds of junior tennis players from across the UK have applied to compete in the popular junior event, which pits participants against one another for their first official International Tennis Federation points – perhaps the first step toward a successful tennis career.

And the tournament sets off two weeks of intense action, as Tennis Europe takes place at the same location in Wavertree, with under-14s from all around Europe competing.

Northern Vision, which has been bringing international tennis to Liverpool for nearly two decades, organized both events.

“It’s fantastic to have the International Junior event back in Liverpool,” said tournament director Anders Borg.

“Councils around the UK are pleading for such events to be conducted in their cities, and we will work closely with David Hardman and his staff at the centre to provide local players an opportunity to compete in the tournament and to grow tennis participation in Liverpool in general.”

“It feels amazing to have the centre back open and to be holding events of this class,” said David Hardman, Tennis Co-Ordinator for Liverpool City Council.

“This is a significant coup because no other city in the UK has hosted both a Tennis Europe and an ITF under-18 tournament at the same time.”

“It’s a fantastic showcase for the city and the sport, and I hope it encourages young people all throughout Liverpool to take up a racket and participate.”