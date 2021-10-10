‘The essential thing is that I’m gone,’ Xherdan Shaqiri’s statements following Liverpool’s exit only reveal half the tale.

“I wanted to leave Liverpool sooner, but the club wouldn’t let me; they wouldn’t let me leave.” For me, the most essential thing is that I’m no longer here.” It’s hard to blame Xherdan Shaqiri for wanting to leave Anfield this summer.

If he thought it would be a matter of third time fortunate in establishing himself as a starter at an elite club after only 25 games in three seasons with the Reds, he was severely mistaken.

Liverpool activated a £13.5 million release clause in his Stoke City contract following the Potters’ relegation, and the Swiss playmaker joined Jurgen Klopp’s side in the summer of 2018, just after Switzerland’s departure from the World Cup.

He would have considered his move to Anfield as his last chance to play for one of Europe’s biggest clubs, having spent most of his time at Bayern Munich as a bit-part player and only six months with Inter Milan.

It’s unclear how he feels now that he’s moved on from Liverpool.

On the one hand, he has titles in the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

On the other hand, when the Reds won the Premier League in 2020, he was an unused replacement in the Champions League and Super Cup finals, was only a 119th-minute substitute in the FIFA Club World Cup final, and was limited to just seven Premier League games due to injury.

Eight goals and nine assists from 63 games aren’t exactly impressive for the ideal YouTube highlight reel performer.

You could argue that Shaqiri was a flop at Liverpool if he had cost more than £13.5 million.

After all, despite winning three Bundesliga titles, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and two DFB-Pokals during his time with Bayern, his time in Germany was far from a resounding success on an individual level, and his sale to Stoke City after only six months at Inter speaks for itself.

Shaqiri’s Liverpool tenure, though, will not be judged just on the basis of his stats.

There have been players who have played more minutes, scored more goals, and even won more games for the Reds, but few have elicited as much excitement as the guy popularly known as ‘The Powercube.’

