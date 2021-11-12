The Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner is now cheaper thanks to an eBay Black Friday offer.

The eBay Black Friday sale has begun, with discounts on everything from smartphones and Nintendo Switch consoles to household appliances.

Despite the fact that the big day is still a few weeks away, eBay has joined a number of other businesses in opening its sale early.

eBay is offering an early Black Friday coupon that saves customers 20% on a variety of items, including a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

As the marketplaces reopen and the lights are turned on, Christmas arrives. Black Friday buyers are expected to favor remanufactured items more in 2021, according to oneBay. A Simba Mattress, Google Home Nest Hub, Betron Wireless Headphones, and more refurbished items are available.

The Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (refurbished) is also included in the deal, with customers saving more than £40.

The vacuum is normally £219.99, but with the coupon BLACKFRIDAYUK applied at checkout, customers can save 20%, bringing the price down to £175.99.

The Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is available for purchase here.

For Black Friday, eBay also reduced the price of its 1.5L Quest slow cooker.

The item is priced as £17.45, but you can get it for £2.45 by subtracting £15 off the original price.

The bargain is available by registering as a new user on Topcashback, which will reward you £15 in cashback once you purchase the slow cooker from eBay.

As a result, the total price reduces to £2.45.

Here are eBay’s Black Friday offers. The offers will expire on November 18th.