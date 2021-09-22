The DVLA has banned the new 71 number plates because they are too nasty.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has published its most recent list of prohibited number plate combinations, indicating which combinations have been deemed too objectionable to be seen on UK roads.

On its website, the DVLA offers tens of millions of registrations, with the agency generating up to £160 million every year from those who want their own personalized number plate.

However, the organization is meticulous in evaluating requests since nefarious drivers will try to combine letters and numbers to create sentences that are likely to offend.

Outside McDonald’s, a man was attacked with a bottle in a “vicious and unjustified attack.”

The new ‘71′ number plate was introduced on September 1, 2021, and has resulted in novel combinations that the DVLA has had to reject and ban.

“The vast majority of registration numbers are made available, but the agency withholds any combinations that may cause offence, embarrassment, or are in poor taste,” a spokesman said.

“Many people appreciate displaying a customized registration number, and our website now has over 50 million registrations accessible, with nearly infinite variants to fit a person’s taste, interests, and budget.”

Following the submission of a Freedom of Information request, Wales Online can publish the most recent set of registration requests that were denied due to being too nasty, funny, or inappropriate.

The following is a list of registrations that were denied. The Washington Newsday has removed these number plates from the list because they are offensive:

**ARD 71

OSR **71

OSS **71

**URD 71

**WAT 71

CH B71

TCH *B71

*ART F71

*F71 FWC FWC

MEE *F71

MEE *F71

*SED P71

*SER P71

*SRR P71

*SSR P71

*SSY P71 P71 P71 P71 P71 P71 P71 P71

*P71 SYY SYY SYY SYY SYY S

*FLE R71 R71

*AAG S71

AB S71

*S71 AGG AGG

*AGS S71

LAG S71

*S71 LLG LLG

LUT S71

UTS S71

UTT S71

UTY S71

*UUT S71

*S71FFY

*S71FYY

BOY T71

*T71 DAD DAD

*GAL T71

*GRL T71

*HER T71

T71 HYM HYM HYM HYM HYM HY

*LAD T71

*LOV T71

LUV *T71

*MAM T71

*MUM T71

*T71 NAN NAN

*SSS T71

TS T71

*T71 TTS TTS

*T71 TTT TTT

TY T71

*URD T71

WAT T71

*ART U71

*ART U71

*OSR U71

*W71 NKR NKR NKR NKR NKR

*W71 NKS NKS

ACY *X71

CTS AD71

AJ71 ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

KE* AK71

LAA AK71

LAH AK71

LAR AK71

LER AK71

LHA AK71

LLA AK71

LLR AK71

LOR AK71

LUR AK71

FKD AM71

FKK AM71

FKR AM71

WAR AM71

BOY AN71

BUG AN71

FA* AN71

FAT AN71

FGS AN71

FKK AN71

FKR AN71

FLU AN71

GAR AN71

GRL AN71

HAG AN71

HOL AN71

LGB AN71

LZR AN71

NOB AN71

OLE AN71

STD AN71

AN71 TAX

UK* AN71

AN71 USA

AP71 SEY

AS71 FWC

AS71 HLE

AS71 HOL

AT71 FAN

AT71 HED

AT71 HUG

AT71 MAD

AT71 RUB

AT71 SAG

AT71 TTS

AT71 TTY

AU71 SM

BA71 ARD

BA71 BOY

BA71 EDS

BA71 ERD

BA71 RD

BA71 RRD

BA71 TAD

BA71 TRD

BA71 TTD

BA71. “Summary ends.”