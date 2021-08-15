The duel between Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino has raised a fresh transfer concern for Liverpool.

Before heading to the Liverpool bench to celebrate, Jurgen Klopp stretched both arms into the Norwich twilight sky.

For a manager, there are few things more satisfying than a substitute that pays off right away.

But there were more reasons for the Reds manager to be pleased, with Roberto Firmino scoring only four minutes after coming in to push Norwich City closer to their first Premier League defeat.

It wasn’t simply because it was Liverpool’s 8,000th league goal in the club’s history.

Klopp will be more than eager to deal with the issue in the next weeks and months, as seen by the strike.

As Mohamed Salah answers to Liverpool supporters, James Milner smacks Kostas Tsimikas.

Firmino had been left out of the starting line-up for the first game of the season for the first time under Klopp, having been one of the late returns to the pre-season training camp after being on international duty during the summer.

And he’d seen his replacement, Diogo Jota, score the Reds’ first goal while stomping his heels on the bench.

It’s little surprise that Firmino was grinning with glee after scoring decisively under Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul after Mohamed Salah’s quick ball across goal.

This will be a crucial season for the Brazilian, who knows that his regular starting spot is now in jeopardy. Just as it will be a significant season for Jota, who knows his card will be marked by opponents after an injury-plagued initial season with the Reds.

It’s evident that they’re both encouraging each other.

Jota scored in a 1-1 friendly match with Athletic Bilbao last Sunday. Firmino retaliated the next day, scoring twice in a 3-1 victory over Osasuna.

The struggle for the center attacking role between the two mainstays is set to be fierce but friendly, with Salah ensconced on the right and Sadio Mane having recovered his vim on the other wing.

Klopp, who has four top attacking talents to pick from for three positions, is, of course, the true victor of this tight race for number nine dominance.

However, as last season demonstrated, the quartet will not always be in shape and will not always be blazing on all cylinders.