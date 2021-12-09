The driver swore at the boy, who was 11 years old when he was hit by a car.

As he attempted to cross the road, a child was allegedly hit by a car and ordered to “go f*** himself.”

Daniel Prince, 11, was trying to get to his uncle’s car on the other side of King Street in Seacombe, Wallasey, when he was struck by the vehicle, according to Becky Mallon, 28.

She expressed her displeasure after learning that the motorist not only failed to stop, but also swore at her son at around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7.

According to Becky, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “Daniel was attempting to cross to get to my brother’s car as I went to pick up my daughter Melody from school.

“When this small silver transport came rushing out of Rudgrave and smacked him in the right leg, Daniel and my brother informed me it was okay to cross.

“‘Watch where you’re f***ing going,’ she yelled out the window. ‘Go f*** yourself,’ I said as I drove away.

“She didn’t pull over to see whether he was okay or offer to assist him in crossing the street. It had caused him a great deal of distress.” Daniel’s leg is still a little uncomfortable and bruised from the collision, according to Becky, and he is scheduled to see a doctor about it.

She said she’s been asking all the stores for surveillance footage and asking people on Facebook if they saw what happened and if they had any dashcam film.

Becky continued, ” “Some witnesses claimed to have seen my son yelling at the woman, and while he did call her a rat, he is not going to be nice to her after she hit him with her car and swore at him.

“I’ve reported it to the cops, and I’m hoping she’ll come forward because I believe it’s critical that she understands that no matter what, you should always stop and see whether the individual is okay.

“I’m not a driver, but that’s exactly what I’d do.”

“At around 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 7 December), officers were called to a complaint of a collision involving a,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”