The driver and passenger are brought to the hospital after the car ends up in the lake.

In the early hours of today, two people were rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a lake.

Merseyside Police were called to Marine Lake in Southport at 1 a.m. on Tuesday November 2 after reports of a Ford Fiesta sinking.

This morning, the automobile was found from the lake.

A representative for Merseyside Police told The Washington Newsday: “We were notified shortly after 1 a.m. today, Tuesday November 2nd, that a Ford Fiesta automobile had crashed into the Marine Lake in Southport.

“The driver and passenger were able to exit the vehicle and were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

“Investigations are ongoing.”