The ‘dream shop’ in Bootle, has a hidden area behind a bookshelf.

Customers have dubbed a shop in Bootle a “shop of dreams,” yet few people are aware of its existence.

Kingsley & Co. is a bookshop on Bootle Strand that opened in 2019, but its customers claim it’s much more than that.

Ykids, a local charity, opened the bookshop after a successful pop-up event in 2013, which saw thousands of youngsters interact with books.

Kate Garraway is ’emotional’ over the decision on Derek.

In 2019, the charity’s CEO Claire Morgans was given the opportunity to rent a unit in Bootle Strand, and she and her staff set about establishing Kingsley & Co.

The Washington Newsday quoted Claire as saying: “Mary Kingsley, a Victorian explorer, was the inspiration for Kingsley and Co. Because she was “only a girl,” she was never educated.

“When her parents died, she inherited a large sum of money and decided to travel the world. She had already trained herself to read and write, and she set out to create novels about the people of East Africa.

“We look up to her because we want youngsters to know that no matter what their circumstances are or what others think of them, they can do or be anything they desire.

“The goal of the bookshop is to get kids excited about storytelling and imagination. Literacy in Bootle is quite low, and if youngsters can become passionate about stories, they will pick up a book and become excited about it, as well as write their own stories, improving their literacy and thus their life prospects.” The shop was designed in a steampunk manner, which Claire claims is appealing to both kids and adults.

It’s easy to see why the business has been getting excellent reviews from people who know it’s there when describing what goes on inside.

She stated, ” “We have magical doors and moving bookcases. We have an unique classroom and a discovery room.

“We will have completed renovations in January, allowing youngsters to enter the classroom through a closet.

“The discovery area is very much a touch and feel hands-on experience for kids to try different things,” says the narrator.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”