The disparity between Virgil van Dijk’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or reactions has been noted by Liverpool fans.

Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo’s responses to missing out on the Ballon d’Or have been compared by Liverpool fans.

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain won the trophy for a record seventh time during a ceremony in the French capital on Monday night.

Ronaldo has won the award five times, the most recent time being in 2017 while still at Real Madrid.

However, the Manchester United player liked and commented on a social media post indicating that he is dissatisfied with his standings this year.

Messi is ‘favoured,’ according to the article, which lists the Portuguese international’s exploits over the past year.

Ronaldo replied to the @cr7.o lendario fan page’s instagram post with “Factos,” a thumbs up, and a wandering eyes emoji.

“I always congratulate those that win, within sportsmanship and fair play that governed my career from the beginning, and I do it because I’m never against anyone,” the 36-year-old said in a recent Instagram post.

In this year’s rankings, Ronaldo came in sixth place, behind players like Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Jorginho, and N’Golo Kante.

The reaction of Ronaldo this year and Van Dijk’s reaction to placing second to Messi in 2019 was striking, according to Liverpool fans.

After the awards two years ago, the defender sent a beautiful letter, admitting he was delighted to be in the same company as Messi and Ronaldo as one of the best players in the world.

He commented on Instagram, “It was a fantastic honour to attend the 2019 Ballon d’Or last night.”

“The kind greeting I received in Paris humbled me, and I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who made us feel so welcome.

“First and foremost, I’d want to congratulate Leo [Messi] on his historic sixth Ballon d’Or victory. As I stated during the ceremony last night, it’s vital to take a step back and enjoy brilliance when it’s right in front of you.

“Thank you for another fantastic year. On a personal level, it was an honor to be nominated, and I am ecstatic to have finished second, with two of the best players in the game’s history, Messi and Ronaldo.”