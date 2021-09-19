The dismembered body of a woman is revealed to be the ‘shop-window dummy.’

An 11-year-old child discovered a woman’s strangled and tortured body buried in a pillbox during WWII.

Peter Williams, a Grange secondary school student, left his house in Walby Close on the Woodchurch estate in Birkenhead, Wirral, to go blackberry picking.

On Saturday, September 24, 1955, just before noon, Peter and his companions went to an old concrete pillbox on a railway embankment, which is now the North Cheshire Trading Estate.

He went inside and saw what he assumed was a shop-window mannequin, but upon closer study, he saw a woman’s body, with garments piled on top of her face and three vulgar words inscribed on her torso.

Alice Barton’s murder is still unsolved 65 years later.

It was a terrible and nasty murder that shocked Wirral and caused a massive manhunt for the culprit, with thousands of people interviewed and questioned.

At roughly 8.10 a.m. on the morning of the murder, a woodsman at Arrowe Park reported finding a trail of footprints in the dew-drenched grass coming out of a wood near the pillbox.

Another member of the park grounds crew, William Shaw, said he saw a couple sitting in a shelter near the local bowling greens two days before the body was discovered and overheard the woman say, “I am much older than you are.”

Following the decision by police to release a photograph of Alice, information about her began to flow around Wirral from those who knew her.

In the days leading up to her murder, she was said to be staying at St Winifred’s Hotel in Bootle, on the corner of Knowsley Road and Rimrose Road.

After divorcing her husband, John Barton, it was revealed that Alice had fallen into the perilous world of sex trade.

Mr. Barton was the one who came forward to identify his wife’s remains, having not seen her since 1943.

According to investigations, Alice would frequently take her regular customers, who were usually truck drivers.