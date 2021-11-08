The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced adjustments to bereavement benefit and who is entitled for £1,000 back pay.

Due to recent developments, thousands of families who have lost a close family will be eligible to claim up to £10,000 in backdated bereavement payments starting next year.

Four years after a Supreme Court verdict, a modification in the legislation will take effect, making about 2,000 more families eligible for financial support.

The benefit would be extended to include unmarried, cohabiting couples with children rather than only married couples.

According to The Mirror, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in his Budget last month that the law will now take effect in September.

Those who have fallen into that category since the August 30, 2018 court case will be allowed to backdate their claim to that date.

Bereavement Support Payments are available to anyone who lose their partner before they reach pension age.

“The Government stated in July 2021 that it will extend eligibility for both Bereavement Support Payments and Widowed Parents Allowance for people with children who were cohabiting with a partner but were not married or in a civil partnership,” the policy costing documents state.

“Once Parliament approves the Remedial Order, it will most certainly take effect in summer 2022.”

Only cohabiting couples with children will be affected by the change.

“The death of a loved one is painful, and it can also have major financial ramifications,” said DWP Baroness Stedman-Scott.

“With this change, more families will be able to get help during their most trying times, and I hope to make that happen as soon as possible.”

What is the value of your help?

For individuals who qualify, the Bereavement Support Payment is worth up to £3,500 + £350 per month for 18 months.

While the emergency time has passed for many new qualifiers, it may still be useful for people whose finances have spiraled since the loss of a partner.

If you get child benefit, you will receive the higher of the two rates, but you must file a claim within three months after your partner’s death to collect the full amount.

There used to be a rule that said grieving partners had to be married, but that was abolished last year.