The death of Norris Cole from Coronation Street has been announced, leaving fans heartbroken.

One of Coronation Street’s iconic characters will be killed off next week, according to ITV.

Norris Cole is slated to leave the program after 27 years on the cobblestones of Weatherfield, according to spoilers.

Actor Malcolm Hebden announced earlier this year that he will not be returning to the drama due to health issues, and scenes next week will show Ken Barlow discovering Norris has died following a stroke.

On Wednesday, September 15, the episodes will show as part of a double bill.

In the first installment, Ken and Rita are fascinated when Norris contacts them to set up a meeting with some vital news.

They are, however, taken aback when Freda informs them that Norris has collapsed and has been brought to the hospital with a suspected stroke. They are horrified to learn that Norris died 30 minutes earlier when they arrive at the hospital in the later episode.

When photos of the group rehearsing funeral scenes surfaced last month, fans speculated on which character would be killed off.

Norris’ funeral arrangements will lead to a fight between Mary and Freda on the episode, as they disagree about where the wake should be held. – before Rita intervenes and claims that Norris would have gone down the street.

In Friday’s show, Mary declares that she is stepping down and that Freda can handle the funeral herself, escalating the feud.

In an episode commemorating VE Day in 2020, 81-year-old Malcolm Hebden made his final appearance on Coronation Street.

Since his debut on the program in 1994, his depiction of Norris Cole has cemented the character as a solid fan favorite, and ITV will air a special tribute show on September 13 to celebrate the role.

The news of the death has reached followers online, who have flocked to Twitter to express their sadness:

“Oh no Norris,” one user commented.

“It’s quite sad about this,” said another. Norris was an interesting character, and Malcom Hebden is a fantastic actor.”

“No, that’s really awful that they’re genuinely ending his tenure on the show,” a third said. I know he’s had his share of health problems, but this is Norris we’re talking about. Norris Cole isn’t going to die -.” “The summary comes to an end.”