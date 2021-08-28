The dates of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League matches have been set, with the Reds beginning their campaign at Anfield.

After being put in Group B during yesterday’s draw in Istanbul, UEFA has confirmed that Liverpool will begin their Champions League group stage campaign at home against AC Milan.

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured third place and Champions League football this season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the last day of the season.

At one point, it seemed improbable for the Reds, but a string of good results, combined with Leicester City’s poor form, saw the tide shift.

The Reds will now begin their season at home against AC Milan on September 15 before traveling to Portugal to face FC Porto on September 28.

Liverpool will then travel to Spain on Tuesday, October 19 to face Atletico Madrid in their third group encounter.

The match will therefore be rescheduled for Wednesday, November 3, before Porto visits Merseyside on Wednesday, November 24.

Klopp’s side will then finish their group stage campaign away to AC Milan on Tuesday, December 7, with the kick-off times for all six games yet to be confirmed by UEFA.

Klopp said of the draw yesterday: “I laughed very loud, to be honest, since it is obviously a tough group.”

“It’s the Champions League, so it is, and you have to play the top clubs in Europe, and some of them are in our group!”

“We’ve already played against Porto, I don’t know how many times, so they’ll be expecting us. We have a bit of an open bill with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, which is obviously a historical match. So, I believe our supporters should be excited about it – we certainly are.

“I know that people sit at home and say things like, ‘Oh come on, that would be fantastic, then you have this squad together and the worst of pot four and the worst of pot one,’ and stuff like that.

“Obviously, we didn’t receive that, but we’re still fairly ambitious and want to show that the hard effort we put in last year to qualify for the Champions League was worthwhile. That is how the games will be played.”

