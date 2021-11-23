The ‘cute’ tagline on a £2 Christmas mug is a hit with B&M consumers.

B&M is known for its inexpensive must-have items, and the high street store hasn’t let us down this Christmas with its festive homeware assortment.

B&M’s Christmas 2021 collection, which includes kitchen products, beddings, and festive decorations, has been well received by customers.

The shop frequently posts photographs of its newest products on Instagram, and its 1.3 million followers are eager to comment.

Primark customers ‘require’ its ‘gorgeous’ items. Christmas jammies for the whole family for only £6 A photo of a Christmas mug with a “cute” message is the most recent post that has gotten a lot of attention. White with black trim, the mug features small Christmas tree emblems. “Cozy up with a heated hug,” the motto reads.

“Kick start the Christmas season with our beautiful hot hug mug!!” B&M captioned the photo. It’s too cute to put on a shelf, and it’d be perfect on any kitchen table for only £2! “Does anyone else adore this mug as much as we do?” Instagram users were ready to express their thoughts. “These are very cute,” one person said.

“How many Christmas mugs is too many…?” wrote another. “I’m looking for a friend,” she said, before adding the laughing face emoji.

“Looks fantastic,” said a third.

“Aww adore this,” commented a fourth.

“This is cute xx,” one shopper remarked, tagging a buddy.

Another mentions a friend and says, “hug in a mug.”

The Christmas mug has already been scooped up by a few folks.

“I just bought mine,” one replied.

“I received these,” someone else added.

The £2 Christmas mug is now available in store.