The cunning provision in Michael Edwards’ contract may net Liverpool millions from a Man City or Tottenham deal.

Danny Ings would almost certainly have been picked in Gareth Southgate’s England side if Euro 2020 had been held last summer as planned.

The striker had his finest goalscoring league season of his career, scoring 22 Premier League goals and finished the season with 25 goals overall, narrowly missing out on the Golden Boot to Jamie Vardy.

With Ings blossoming after leaving his injury-plagued Liverpool career behind him, the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur were all interested in signing him.

Even though he lost out on a place in the Three Lions’ 26-man squad for this summer’s European Championships due to niggling ailments last season, he still managed 13 goals in 33 games, attracting interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest names.

After turning down a new four-year contract with Southampton that would have made him the club’s highest-paid player, Ings looks ready to leave St. Mary’s this summer with only one year left on his present contract.

Given his age and contractual situation, he would be worth roughly £20 million in today’s market, according to the Telegraph, with the Saints recouping their investment in him when they signed him permanently from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

The Reds would profit if such a deal was approved, as the contract that brought him to the South Coast in the first place included a 20% sell-on fee.

While Ings was not included to England’s Euro 2020 team, Three Lions captain Harry Kane was, and his future will undoubtedly be scrutinized throughout the tournament.

Man City have already had a £100 million proposal for his services rejected after he informed Tottenham Hotspur of his intention to quit the club in quest of silverware and Champions League play at the end of last season.

Spurs are insistent that they do not want their talisman to leave, and Daniel Levy will struggle to keep him at the club, but Ings would appear to be a possible successor if Kane leaves, given their long-term interest.

