The craziest things Scousers claim they overheard on the bus are listed below.

Buses are a tremendous unifier in Liverpool, bringing people from all walks of life together.

As a result, they’re frequently a location where you can inadvertently overhear a wide range of talks, including some absolute gems.

If you take the bus in Merseyside, there’s a good chance you’ll hear some classic one-liners, thanks to our region’s well-known sense of humour.

On the buses, you’re bound to encounter some sights, whether it’s Scouse nannies making caustic remarks or people who are a little worse for wear.

These are some of the funniest things Scousers have heard on the bus, ranging from driver puns to uncomfortable queries from kids.

"A few years ago, two women on the 10A bus were talking about one of the women's daughters' guys. They clearly disliked him, as one of them muttered to the other, "He's a waste of space." Dulux should write him an apologetic letter on his birth certificate. 'Don't you mean Durex?' the other woman said, realizing her error. "I recall the first woman laughing so hard that she hit her head on the seat in front of her." -"I'm riding home on the number 10 bus, which is completely full. A lady is having a bad day, spending a long time to figure out her money, and the driver is growing irritated. 'Anyone gorra pound to lend us?' she cries down the bus as she realizes she doesn't have enough. "For how long?" yelled a voice from the back. "Does this stop at the pier head love?" a woman on the bus asks my grandfather's partner. 'I hope so, because I can't swim,' he remarked. -"My sister had never been on a bus before, but she had to take one with a friend one day. 'Two to town, please,' she remarked to the driver as she boarded. My sister bent down believing you had to talk through a mic and said, "two to town please," as the driver pointed to where you put your money.