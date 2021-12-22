The Covid vaccination is approved for children aged five to eleven.

In the United Kingdom, Covid vaccinations have been approved for use in children as young as five years old.

Following a “rigorous evaluation of safety data,” the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved a new “age-appropriate formulation” of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid vaccine today.

The government stated that the vaccine has a “good benefit-risk profile” in that age range.

Anyone above the age of 12 can get the vaccine right now.

“Parents and caregivers can rest comfortable that no new vaccine for children would have been licensed unless the required criteria of safety, quality, and effectiveness were reached,” said Dr June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

“We have determined that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination is safe and efficacious in children aged five to eleven, with no new safety concerns.”

“We carefully evaluated all available data and concluded that there is strong evidence to suggest a positive benefit risk for children in this age group,” says the report.

According to Dr. Raine, a “detailed analysis” of all side-effect complaints revealed that the vast majority involve minor symptoms like a painful arm or a flu-like illness.

“We have a comprehensive safety surveillance system in place for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccinations, including children aged 5 to 11 years old,” she continued.

The immunizations should only be given to clinically susceptible children of primary school age, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which specifies who should get vaccines once they are licensed and how they should be administered.

“The majority of children aged five to 11 are at extremely low risk of serious disease owing to Covid-19,” stated Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the JCVI’s Covid group.

“However, certain children aged five to eleven have underlying health issues that place them at increased risk, and we recommend that these children be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

According to the MHRA, the new vaccine formula is specifically intended for children aged 5 to 11, and is given at a lower dose than that used in those aged 12 and up (10 micrograms compared with 30 micrograms).

