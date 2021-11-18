The council is furious at the’shameless’ leveling up of rejection.

The refusal of the government to award £20 million to Huyton’s regeneration plans has been described as “shameless” by members of Knowsley Council’s cabinet.

The council’s cabinet met on November 17 to review budget updates and the council’s corporate plan, and councillors were quick to express their disappointment at missing out on cash from the government’s Levelling Up fund’s first round.

“The government is talking about the levelling up agenda,” Cllr Jane Aston said, “but when it comes to allocating resources to places that need it the most, they are all talk.”

Despite Knowsley’s £20 million request for the regeneration of Huyton town centre was denied last month, billions of pounds have been given to projects in local authorities around the UK.

Despite being a “priority one” region, the borough had been “neglected once again” by the government, according to councillors, who had previously failed to obtain future high street and towns deal funds.

The development of a commercial sector is part of Knowsley’s 10-year plan for Huyton Village Centre, which includes a hotel, office, residential, and co-working center.

The demolition of a multi-story car park on Derby Road will be replaced by a “leisure-led mixed-use development” that will include areas for community events and “for adults and families to socialize and play,” as well as a station gateway to give Huyton a “better sense of arrival.”

In addition, a broader package of public realm improvements, the establishment of green and environmentally friendly places, and promoting access and connection into and out of the village center is planned.

The government claims that its £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund, of which £1.7 billion has already been allocated, “contributes to the levelling up agenda by investing in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK, such as regenerating town centers and high streets, upgrading local transportation, and investing in cultural and heritage assets.”

cabinet member for resources Cllr Aston stated at a cabinet meeting in Huyton's municipal building on Wednesday night.