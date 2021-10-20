The council is expected to approve more than 400 new dwellings tonight.

Sefton Council is likely to approve hundreds of new homes during a meeting this evening (Wednesday).

When the local authority’s planning committee meets at Bootle Town Hall, it is expected to approve three separate projects.

In one plan in Southport, 156 dwellings would be erected on farmland.

Wain Homes already has approval to build 128 new homes in Churchtown, on site off Bankfield Lane.

According to a new application, 156 more homes will be built on a second plot.

The residences will be built “in a way that enables passive surveillance, both to the street and to public open spaces, while also benefiting from private garden areas,” according to the plan.

To “restrict the extent of frontage parking” and “create a more aesthetically pleasant street scene,” parking courtyards will be employed.

Fifty-five of the 156 homes will be within reach of the average family.

In another plan, more than 200 homes would be developed in Thornton.

On land off Holgate, developers Forth Homes and Castle Green seek to create 206 houses with parking, landscaping, and public open space.

According to the plans, 62 of the units will be affordable.

More than 400 people have objected to the application, with the major worry being an increase in traffic along one of “Sefton’s busiest highways.”

The Highways Manager, on the other hand, is certain that the impacts would “not be so severe as to justify refusal,” and has proposed a plan to “obtain off-site upgrading works for the existing road network.”

A third new housing concept involves plans to convert a “unsightly” row of stores into a five-story apartment building.

Telegraph House on Moor Lane, Crosby, would be demolished and rebuilt with a £10 million structure with three or four shops on the ground floor and 74 flats on the higher floors, according to plans submitted by developers Crossfield Exclusive.

David Cain, a Crosby native, is the managing director of Liverpool-based Crossfield Exclusive Developments and the Crossfield Group construction firm.

“Introducing a resident population into Crosby centre will help to revive local businesses, improve both the day and night-time economy, and lessen the fear and occurrence of criminal activities in the surrounding area,” the company wrote in its planning application.

