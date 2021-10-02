The cost of the Anfield Road development in Liverpool is expected to increase by £20 million.

Jurgen Klopp, the Reds’ manager, was present at Anfield on Thursday to break ground on the building work, which will allow the club to add an additional 7,000 seats to the renovated stand, as well as introduce other potential revenue streams.

The work, which is expected to be completed in time for the 2023/24 Premier League season, was originally estimated to cost around £60 million, but according to The Athletic, costs could now reach £80 million due to changes in the redevelopment’s design and an increase in construction costs. The work is being carried out by Buckingham Group.

The plans were put on hold due to the pandemic in April 2020, but the project was given the green light in June, and with football’s financial future looking brighter post-pandemic, the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group, will move forward with the second major redevelopment of Anfield under their tenure, following on from the £110 million work on the Main Stand, which added an additional 8 seats.

Construction will take place around the existing structure, as it did with the Main Stand, so that revenue sources are not harmed by lower capacity.

The bottom tier will be refurbished, and an upper tier will be added, with the Reds looking for matchday revenues of roughly £100 million once everything is finished and balance sheets return to some kind of normalcy in the following two years.

By pushing Liverpool above the 60,000-seat mark, they will be able to assist alleviate the demand for season tickets, which now has a 20,000-strong waiting list.

This, combined with the stadium's potential to host up to six non-football events per year, means that the £84.2 million in matchday income earned in 2018, which fell to £71 million last season, will drop significantly.