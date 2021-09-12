The contract dispute surrounding Mohamed Salah has cast a pall over the possibility of a major Liverpool figure leaving.

In recent weeks, Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool has been a heated subject.

Salah is anticipated to join the club after the club recently renewed the contracts of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Nat Phillips, and Rhys Williams.

Liverpool are still in talks with the Egyptian winger’s representation and are expected to make the 29-year-old the highest-paid player in the club’s history in order to keep him.

Salah is under contract until 2023, and Liverpool will hope that he will follow in the footsteps of his teammates and decide to stay on Merseyside and compete for more trophies.

Salah’s effect has been evident for all to witness since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017, as he has continued to deliver for the Reds year after year by scoring goals for joy. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino’s performance levels slipped below their regular levels last season, but the prolific forward remained the Reds’ go-to guy.

However, there have been times when the Egypt international has fueled Anfield rumors, most notably after giving a rare public interview to Spanish tabloid AS last December.

“I believe Madrid and Barcelona are two of the best clubs in the world… We never know what the future holds, but right now all I care about is winning the Premier League and the Champions League with my club,” Salah added.

When asked how long he sees himself playing for Liverpool, he replied, “That’s a tough one, but right now everything is in the hands of the club.” Of course, I want to shatter records here and, repeat, every record in the club, but it’s all in the club’s hands.”

But, despite all of the speculation over Salah’s future at Liverpool, little has been said about what will happen to James Milner.

Although Liverpool’s vice-contract captain’s expires next summer, the possibility of a new deal has gotten little attention.

Milner’s condition has slipped under the spotlight, maybe unsurprisingly given his altruistic character and ability to adapt to the requirements of the squad.

The former England international has been a free agent since arriving from Manchester City in 2015.