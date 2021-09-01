The collision between a BMW and a bicycle closes the road, leaving the cyclist scared.

After colliding with a BMW in Liverpool, a cyclist was left “shaken.”

At around 3.50pm on Wednesday, September 1, emergency services were alerted to a crash on Warbreck Moor near the intersection of Melling Avenue in Aintree.

When Merseyside Police got on the scene, they discovered a guy on a motorcycle and a BMW that had collided.

The North West Ambulance Service was also dispatched to the accident scene.

According to Merseyside Police, the man riding the bike “appears disturbed but not hurt.”

The woman driving the BMW pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding cops with their investigations.

After the incident, Melling Avenue was partially stopped for a brief while, but AA sensors suggest that traffic is ‘coping well.’

