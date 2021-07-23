The collapse of a helicopter gang via Moldova, Thailand, and a movie star’s vacation home

The final members of a daring drug ring have been sentenced, bringing a conclusion to one of contemporary British crime’s most bizarre plots.

It involved cocaine-laden helicopters, a Harry Potter movie star’s rented home, and messages to the sky spread out in an orchard.

The masterminds were apprehended after braving dangerous sea crossings, including two while navigating the river border between two former Soviet republics and another while fleeing a Thai island in a speedboat.

Mum’s tingly ankle resulted in a life-changing diagnosis.

It was a global gang led by a mobster from Birkenhead and administered from Spain.

It was pulled down after a Wirral couple driving through North Yorkshire was stopped by police.

This is the incredible story of Lance Kennedy’s demise, six years and more than 25 criminal prosecutions later.

Kennedy may have been born in Birkenhead, but the father of four operated out of a base in Spain, with most of his exploits taking place in the North East.

He sourced massive amounts of cocaine from his Barcelona center, most of which was headed for the streets of Middlesbrough under his supervision.

The most difficult challenge he faced was getting the Class A narcotic into the UK without being detected by police, customs, or border officials.

He devised an outlandish answer.

Kennedy’s gang recruited Dutch pilots to transport cocaine-laden helicopters over the English Channel.

The most regularly utilized flightpaths for private travels were researched and logged, indicating that smuggling operations would depart from Belgium, usually Antwerp, and fly to airfields in south east England, such as Wycombe and Redhill.

Kennedy’s UK colleagues would then rent out rural vacation cottages beneath the flightpaths, in some cases for months at a time.

The helicopters would therefore be able to land in those remote countryside locations, offload their cargo, and return minutes later to complete their voyage, evading suspicion from RADAR watchers because they would not deviate from the flightpath they had been assigned.

Kennedy was tied to six aircraft with a suspected 500kg of cocaine in 2015 and 2016.

The haul’s wholesale worth was £17.25 million, but it was so clean that cops believe it. “The summary has come to an end.”