The club is ‘disgusted’ when a player is racially attacked after a loss.

After his team’s loss over the weekend, a footballer was racially harassed.

Following their 3-1 loss away to York City on Saturday October 9, a Southport FC player was racially harassed.

The athlete is alleged to have been racially harassed on social media shortly after the game ended.

Police are conducting an investigation.

This morning, Southport FC issued the following statement: “The club was made aware shortly after Saturday’s game at York City that one of our players had been subjected to online racial hatred and abuse on social media.

“Southport Football Club vehemently opposes all forms of prejudice and is appalled by this situation.

“The club took quick action by reporting the incident to the police, York City Football Club, and the National League, and will continue to work with those organisations to bring the criminal to justice and ensure that such behavior has no place within our wonderful game, as far as possible.

“In the meanwhile, we’re doing everything we can to help our player and others in the squad who are affected.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we will make no further comment.”

In a statement, York City said: “After the game on Saturday, we were informed that a Southport FC player had been subjected to racial intolerance and abuse on social media.

“York City Football Club strongly opposes all forms of prejudice and is disappointed to learn of this event; such behavior has no place in society or in football.

“We’re in contact with Southport FC about the event, which has been reported to the appropriate authorities, and we’re extending our assistance to individuals who have been affected by it.”