The clothes of The Void’s Fleur East and Ashley Banjo draw attention away from the action.

The Voice returned to ITV on Saturday night, but the host’s attire distracted fans.

Contestants from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland competed against one other in a special version of the show hosted by Fleur East and Ashley Banjo.

Ashley donned trousers, a black jacket, and a basic white t-shirt, while Fleur wore a gorgeous blue jumpsuit.

Fans, on the other hand, were quick to question why the pair wore the same clothing for each show, which aired over several weeks this summer.

Many people resorted to social media to express their displeasure.

“How many weeks has this show been on and they’re both wearing the same clothes?” Aishah wondered. Is everything shot in one day? “I just don’t understand…”

”@ITV just wondering if @FleurEast and @AshleyBanjo have any other clothes, as they’ve been wearing the same outfits for weeks,” Jimmy said.

“They must’ve filmed this in one day because Ashley and Fleur are wearing the same clothes,” Andrew Beeres said. “They must’ve been there for at least 20 hours by the time they’ve put up the props and stuff.”

“I’ve seen enough episodes of #TheVoid to notice the hosts have worn the same outfits every time!” Russell Osbourne said. Strange.”

“What is the etiquette for changing clothes on TV shows?” Russell Smith asked. Every day at House of Games, things change, but Ashley and Fleur haven’t changed in two months.”